24 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Udom, Dalung Back Grassroots Sports

By Dickson Adama

Uyo — Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung believe that the future of our sports lies in grassroots development.

The duo spoke at the commencement of the first ever Akwa Ibom State Youth Festival declared Open by the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State Mr. Udom Emmanuel with the sports Minister as Special Guest of Honour.

The Governor charged the over 20,000 students to see the competition as a common spring board to fame and a brighter future, Dalung commended the Akwa Ibom State government for leading other states of the federation in what will determine the future of the country's sports.

Dalung said it is only investment in the youth that will make him miss a top flight match in London involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and promised to help Akwa Ibom sustain "this laudable and far reaching project".

Governor Udom Emmanuel in his speech, said by exposing the students to the best sporting facilities at an early age, his administration was giving them wings to soar to greater heights.

This, Mr. Emmanuel, said gave rise to his establishment of sporting centres in each of the ten Federal constituencies of the State, of which one has been completed in Itu and another nearing completion in Eket federal constituency.

