24 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Safety Shooters Down Benue Buffaloes in Handball Championships

Defending champions of the National Handball Championships, Abuja-based Safety Shooters yesterday reasserted their dominance of handball by defeating Benue Buffaloes 30-25 to top their group in the ongoing National Handball Championships in Makurdi.

Shooters are playing in the same group with Nigerian Navy, COAS Shooters and Benue Buffaloes of Makurdi.

The Safety Shooters, who dominated the match from the outset to the final whistle, showed they were a team to beat at the tournament.

Coach Adole Agaba of the Buffaloes commended his team for their efforts in containing the attacking skills of the Safety Shooters, whom, he said, were more experienced.

"The match was okay, I am satisfied with the performance of my boys; they have done well considering the fact that Benue has not played in any championship for the past 12 years.

"This will help us to build our team for future championships; I am encouraged by their performance," Agaba said.

Coach Bala Mohammed of Safety Shooters on his part said his team came to the tournament fully prepared. (NAN)

"Every team wants to beat us, but we know that winning is about good management, management of time, of experience and of the support you have.

"We saw their deficiencies and capitalised on it to maintain our lead in the match."

In the other matches played yesterday, Yobe Warriors beat Idah Pillars 30-21, Kano Pillars piped Delta Force 30-22, Benue Buffaloes won COAS Shooters by a narrow win of 39-38.

