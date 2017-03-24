24 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Armed Forces Catered for in Abuja Master Plan - Minister

By Mulikatu Mukaila

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, has said the Nigerian Armed Forces are catered for in the Abuja Master Plan.

Bello said this while receiving a delegation of the Nigerian Air Force Properties Limited led by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Air Commodore Musa Tanko in Abuja.

The minister said a committee set up by the Federal Government was working to make specific provisions for requirements such as training fields, barracks, shooting range as well as housing schemes for the armed forces in the FCT.

The minister, however, said all development activities in the FCT must be carried out in consonance with the Abuja Master Plan as well as land use provisions.

He advised the Nigerian Armed Forces to always comply with the rules and regulations stipulated by the Development Control Department of the FCTA.

Speaking earlier, Air Commodore Tanko sought for land for the construction of post service housing scheme in the FCT; in addition to farmland to enable the force key into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) anchor borrowers' scheme.

