Nigeria: Fidelity Bank Woos Customers to SME Scheme

Again, Fidelity Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to the development of small businesses in the country, as it rededicates its Managed Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) Unit to all entrepreneurs.

The unit, according to the bank, was scripted to structure entrepreneurial ideas to a bankable and viable venture, as well as offer advisory services. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nnamdi Okonkwo, who made the disclosure at the bank's regular programme on Inspiration FM, tagged: "SME Forum," pointed out that the move was strategic in the bank's plan to raise a number of entrepreneurs.

"When we started this SME Forum, the whole idea was to bring entrepreneurs who have succeeded to share their experience and help others make their business better. "We have partnered with Lagos Business School and Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC)to give people knowledge about how to export. Now, we are speaking with players in the entertainment industry and I am sure that we would soon build another sub-segment that would lead to a different game altogether," he said.

He said the bank's approach is not all about "ready made" companies, but helping to grow start-ups and building relationships, not about how much one has, but about track record of business dealings and propositions, even if the person does not at present bank with Fidelity.

"That is why we have the Managed SME Unit in the bank. A businessman who has his idea, done his proposal, his cash flows and bought some equipment, but just need a little support to start it off will get it from us. In fact, we would handhold you and give you all the support we have," he added.

Meanwhile, Fidelity Bank has made good it promises, as the 19 customers that emerged from its "Get Alert in Millions" promo two weeks ago, were officially presented the prizes across the country. Of the winners, seven persons won N16 million cumulatively, while 12 others got refrigerator or generating sets each as consolation prize.

The winners were Johnson Chukwudeme Ndelekwute of Ihiala Branch, Anambra State, N5 million; Saminu Sani Ahmadu Bello Way branch, Kano State, N2 million;

Toheed of Challenge Branch, Ibadan, N2 million; Obochi Bridget Nwanneka of Nsukka Branch, N2 million; and a Catholic Priest, Luismary Okeyia of Onne Branch, N2 million.

However, the Executive Director, Shared Services, Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu, has said that there is no better way in banking than putting smiles in the faces of the customers and keeping to promises.

"We are happy to have given tens of millions to our customers through this promo. We still have another N40 million to go. "Of course, our bank is very sound and we have the money. But it is not about spending the money, rather working to achieve the objectives we have already laid out," he said.