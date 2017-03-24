Ethiopia: Nation Showing Progress On TB Treatment Breakthrough

Health Ministry announced that the tuberculosis prevalence rate has fallen below 50 % in the country.

TB and Leprosy Program Coordinator with the ministry Lelisa Fekadu told The Ethiopian Herald that the TB prevalence rate has so far decreased to 192 from 369 per 100,000 population.

The Ministry also indicated in a recent press release that the annual TB incidence rate declined to 48 % as compared to the figure 26 years ago.

Moreover, TB mortality rate decreased by 63 % . " The nation has accomplished such big task mainly through health extension service," said Dr Taye Tolera, Director of the Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI)at a press conference in connection with the 12th TB Research Annual Conference and World TB Day.

He also cited the contribution of employing gene expert machine, which has brought a significant change on TB identification. "Previously, we used microscopic diagnosis. It used to take two day to detect the disease, but now it is possible to carry out TB test within two hours using gene expert."

In the same vein , local researches on TB have played great role in the overall national TB control and prevention achievements ,National TB Research Consulting Committee Chairperson Dr. Getnet Yimer said that researches on TB have so far been proven successful. "Ethiopian researchers have discovered the major risk factors of TB."

He further said: "Ethiopia has contributed to the world a finding that helps magnify the TB bacterium's visibility." Dr. Getnet also noted that the nutritional value of nuts for the TB patients is another major breakthrough in the local research.