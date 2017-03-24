24 March 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Local Firms in Sao Tome to Explore Market Opportunities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Appolonia Uwanziga

Rwanda businesses leaders are in Sao Tome and Principe on a five-day mission to exploit new market opportunities in the central African island nation. The 30 business leaders are mainly from the ICT sector, manufacturing, construction, agro-processing, tourism and transport sectors. Rwanda is seeking new export markets in west and central Africa, as well as Asia as part of efforts geared at expanding its export volumes and revenue to bridge the growing trade deficit gap.

"Sao Tome and Principe presents exciting market opportunities for Rwandan firms. So, we organised this business trip for exporters to go and explore the market as part of the country's move to boost exports," Stephen Ruzibiza, the Private Sector Federation chief executive officer, said. The delegation of 30 business persons left for Sao Tome on Wednesday.

Gishoma Eric, the chief executive officer of Vision Technologies, an ICT firm, said he would explore the possibility of forging partnerships as the company plans to expand to the West African market.

"We have already opened up branches in East Africa where we export electronics. So, Sao Tome would be a good entry point into the region," he said.

The trip was organised by PSF, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Rwanda Development Board.

Rwanda

World TB Day - an Opportunity to Galvanise United Action to End the Disease

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day celebration today, it is important to reflect on the 2017 theme: "Unite To End… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.