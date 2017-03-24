New Zealanders Glen Jackson and Ben O'Keeffe, as well as Angus Gardner from Australia, have been named as referees for South Africa's three-Test series against France in June.

The appointments were made official by World Rugby on Thursday.

Jackson will handle the opening Test at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on June 10, O'Keeffe the second on June 17 at Kings Park in Durban and Gardner will officiate at Ellis Park in Johannesburg in the third and final Test of the series on June 24.

Source: Sport24