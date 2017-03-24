24 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kiwis, Aussie to Ref Boks v France Series

Tagged:

Related Topics

New Zealanders Glen Jackson and Ben O'Keeffe, as well as Angus Gardner from Australia, have been named as referees for South Africa's three-Test series against France in June.

The appointments were made official by World Rugby on Thursday.

Jackson will handle the opening Test at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on June 10, O'Keeffe the second on June 17 at Kings Park in Durban and Gardner will officiate at Ellis Park in Johannesburg in the third and final Test of the series on June 24.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Paarl Families Living in Apartheid Hostels

Some residents have been waiting since the 1980s and 90s to convert their accommodation to family units Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.