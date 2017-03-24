Ethiopia: Sympathy a Cure for the Mentally Ill

Adanech Endale, a pseudonym, lived with mental illness in Dessie town of Amhara state. She suffered not only from the illness but also from loneliness as she was sidelined from any 'normal' activity.

What she did every day had been running in the town's streets. Residents provided her nothing but a nickname after one famous female runner.

Everyone has a misconception as 'mental illness is a life-long problem' or simply one that could not be healed. True to most people, no one dares get close by her for they believe that the illness may find them.

Coupled with societal low level of awareness, inaccessibility of mental health care facility left the young girl into the abyss until the lone specialized mental health care service provider, St. Amanuel Hospital, considered a proposal which would later provide a finishing line to the young girl's long-time run.

Psychiatrist Asrat Chaka is a coordinator of a cross-country tour of volunteers which comprised members from the hospital to raise societal awareness on the issue. The campaign launched almost two years ago in Debre Brahan town and touched other towns namely Kombolcha, Dessie, Gondar, Bahir Dar of Amhara state and Mekele of Tigray state.

"Upon our arrival in Dessie town, we met the girl called 'Derartu' dwelling at a small makeshift house, utterly abandoned. We took her with us and she received medical treatments," he said.

According to him, she was mute and almost unable to control her thoughts when they found her. And after the treatment, she brought about encouraging improvements. "One of her visitors was her childhood friend. He saw her with dropped jaw and wide open eyes-- particularly as she called him by his name, and even asked him about himself and his family," said Asrat.

According to him, the tour was successful as it helped to raise the public's awareness as mental illness is curable. "Mayors at each town were so cooperative."

Hospital General Manager Dawit Assefa also noted as many citizens are still on the streets due to mental illness and the hospital is working hard both in awareness and provision of treatment.

Apart from the girl, over 300 people benefited from the campaign as they got medical care by the volunteer group, said Dejyitnu Mulaw, Hospital Public Relations and Communication Director.

Moreover, close to 400 people with mental illness received treatments only in Addis Ababa as a result of the campaign. "In collaboration with Labor and Social Affairs Bureau of Addis Ababa, over 90 of them offered with training in various fields of work and graduated," she added.

The government is committed to address the problem, said Dawit, adding as part of the effort the government has built Kotebe General Hospital which has already begun services, while 20 health care centers in Addis Ababa are sharing the pressure at St. Amanuel Hospital.