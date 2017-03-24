Ethiopia's Deep Renewal - Basis for Nation's Ongoing Renaissance

The government of Ethiopia has been undertaking a deep renewal movement from the helm to the lowest public structure so far. The movement is getting deeper and deeper by the day. Meetings are being held at all corners of the country with massive involvement of the people. In addition to expressing their opinion freely, people are exercising their rights to even deposing government officials alleged to have created good governance related problems.

However, some people tend to go astray from the reality and react sceptically towards the outcomes of the movement. One outcome of the renewal movement is citizens' entitlement to exercise their constitutional/sovereign power without any interference.

The main reason that triggered the deep renewal was good governance problem manifest in public service institutions across the nation. The government's decision to carry out the deep renewal process by understanding the desire of the people clearly demonstrates its commitment for transparency and accountability. Of course, having in mind the rights of citizens to be heard.

The government's responsibility is not limited to properly responding to the democratic quests of the public, but also to involve citizens actively and directly participate in addressing their challenges.

The renewal process has critically evaluated senior and middle level leadership authorities who have held political positions from state to kebele levels. Apart from those who faced administrative and political measures, legal cases have been opened against leaders that are alleged to have perpetrated grave malpractices. Additional investigations are also under way against many government officials.

According to the Ethiopian Peoples Revolutionary Front (EPRDF), administrative and legal measures will surely been taken against any of the government officials alleged to have committed grave administrative offences. As these deep renewal platforms created at various levels ensured the sovereign ownership of power of the people, they should be further strengthened and continued.

Now not few people are asking what the concrete impact of the deep renewal is. It should be understood that the deep renewal process is bringing changes as it has first and foremost gone through a democratic process that will hold the culprits accountable. More than anything, it should be understood that the demand presented by the public is getting answers in an appropriate manner with the people playing a major role in it. Therefore, the deep renewal process and putting people under custody of law should be looked into through concrete evidence.

The renewal process has of course overseen the 15 years move of the development process of the nation, its leadership and democratization process of the nation. Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn, while addressing questions during six-month government report to the House of People's Representatives this week, said that the government, EPRDF and the people of Ethiopia have gone through and are still going in the process of the depth renewal to see the various gaps in the governance and overall development endeavours of the nation.

The Premier this week said that the deep renewal have clearly shown and highlighted that the Federal Democratic move of Ethiopia is fair and just. From the various evaluations held at various levels, the Federal Democratic system of Ethiopia is evaluated to be a route where people equally participate and benefit from the system. Governance and rent-seeking malpractices that are commonly seen in the process are not results of the system that the nation is going through according to him. The democratic Development Federal system of the nation is the right direction based on the overall evaluation of the renewal.

Head of the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) Public Relations Department Redae Halefom stressed on his part that the deep renewal has focused on basic leadership, governance and overall development gaps. And consensus have been reached by the various stakes engaged in the renewal that there is a need to correct the past mistakes.

The head added that leaders at all levels become accountable through political, administrative and legal measures on those found abusing their power based on concrete evidences. He said adding "EPRDF has overlooked things out of its party border by organizing discussions among the public at all levels."

Due to this, various good governance and rent-seeking related issues have been identified and possible recommended directions have been identified to accomplish the ongoing nation building and renaissance trip in a better way. "The renewal has also created a opportune moment to deepen and widen the democratic development move of the nation."

Redae further noted that rent seeking and good governance issues which were challenges to the ongoing democratization and development processes were concerns to the government and the government is committed to reverse such challenges.

The deep renewal which reviews the past 15 years move of the nation is said to be one features of the the renaissance journey of Ethiopia. According to EPRDF Public Relations Department Head, the renaissance has just begun. "This is just the beginning and it will continue in a strengthened manner," he added.

One of the things agreed during the ongoing process of the deep renewal is that of the need for widening the political space to have diverse ideas which have an immense potential to build a common nation. And regarding the matter, Redae said that the government of Ethiopia is ready to see the active engagement of opposition parties taking part in the political space at all levels. "We are even ready to go half way and to welcome parties to take part in the political realm up to the lower levels of states too."