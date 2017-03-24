24 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: PHE Underlines Integrated Efforts to Sustain Dev't

By Yohanes Jemaneh

Population Health and Environment Ethiopia Consortium (PHE) said a coordinated institutional effort is crucial for achieving sustainable development.

Opening 11th PHE General Assembly yesterday, the Consortium Executive Director Negash Teklu said that the intervention of multi-sectoral institutions is a part and parcel in nation building. " PHE has been working to bring together various health, demography and environmental protection organizations.

According to him, PHE together with other NGOs and state owned organizations has achieved a better environmental protection programs in Bale, south Omo-Gibe river basin and Yayu Biosphere through raising public awareness and promoting the value of cooperation.

For his part,Water, Irrigation and Electricity State Minister Kebede Gerba noted that the nation needs to work to bring notable development creating healthy, educated and wealthy people.

Regarding the country's efforts to build climate change resilience economy , he said : "We are on the right track and the integrated effort of all stakeholders is critical to this end."

Presenting a paper entitled: 'Multi -Sectoral Approach in Harnessing Population Dividend ' Senait Tibebu from Packard Foundation on the occasion indicated that if the country sustains the current rapid economic growth with the wide participation of the public, it will raise the current 800 USD per capita to 10, 000 USD.

To achieve this inspiring national goal, the nation must work to improve its health, education and economic status, she added.

The general assembly was held under a theme : 'Multi Sectoral Approach in Harnessing Demographic Dividend, Effective Basin, Biosphere and Eco Region Management.'

