Ethiopia: Upgrading National Capacity to Withstand Natural Disaster

Environmental cataclysm has become a vicious circle in many African countries, destroying living things and material resources. More often than not, environmental disasters such as drought have also been the main cause for internal as well as external migration and displacement. Tens of thousands have been leaving the land of their birth in search of food and water.

Total dependency on rain water, has exacerbated the vicious circle of rain water dependency syndrome. There is also weakness in reducing this dependency by applying modern agro-technical and technological materials for example, drop irrigation, conserved water irrigation, fertilizer and other related agricultural productivity enhancement supplies in order to enhance agricultural productivity.

Ensuring food security through sustainable agricultural production using modern and scientific agricultural productivity enhancement techniques is therefore critically important if this vicious circle of poverty which is a result of calamitous climatic condition has to end. In many African countries (particularly in East Africa) drought reoccur once in two or three years. And because of capacity limitation, its effects are devastating, least to say. People in drought affected areas are forced to flee their villages to save their lives, perished on the way and yet others are in the middle of a life and death situation. The international community has moral responsibility to help and provide assistance to these desperate people.

Yet, it has no legal responsibility do as the responsibility solely lies on the governments of the victims' country of origin. Therefore, it is tricky to always depend on external assistance whenever natural disasters occur.

The solution has to come primarily from those nations where such disasters occur. Hence, countries which are vulnerable to natural disaster such as drought, have to be prepared and develop an early warning system predicting such a condition in advance and must develop the necessary resource to cop up with such a debilitating and catastrophic condition. Further, these countries need to be ready to tackle the situation when it approaches. Nations with damaging environmental impacts such as drought must develop a strategic plan and action plan to face such a challenge and to bit it before it arrives thereby saving human and animal lives among others.

Environmental dilapidation and degradation is not a one or two nation's concern. Further, Its impact has not been an African issue; however, it has now become a global issue; therefore, it needs a global solution. For that, every nation has to take its responsibilities in that regard. Nations have to join hands and share their resources in a fair and equitable manner in order to come up with lasting solutions to such an incapacitating problem.

Industrialized nations are better equipped financially, materially and technologically to come forward and do a better job and the world expects more from them in that regard. It is therefore high time and in fact long overdue that they extend their assistance to help resolve or at least minimize the burdens African nations carry in fulfilling their moral as well as ethical responsibility.

Further, the global community must stand in unison on this single most important challenge facing humanity and put more pressure on governments in demanding a serious pressure to compel them into listening to the outcry of the global community in order to stop the climate change before it becomes irretrievably out of control.

Few years ago, an important and perhaps the most important summit on environment was held in Paris and Africa was for the first time unified having a sound and clear stand on the issue. At that point in time, it was very difficult to predict as to what the outcome of this important summit would be since major powers who are prominent actors in that regard have this far been reluctant in seeking solution to the problem.

This time around however, they seem to agree on the issue in question. Also, developing nations seem to have a strong, unified and unwavering stand on the issue; thus, they are not taken for granted, their voice is heard not ignored and is accounted for. At that time, Africa went to Paris with a strong, unified and well articulated African solution to the problem.

During the fight against apartheid Africans stood in unison and fought very hard to put much pressure on governments and non governments alike to put much pressure on the then South Africa's racist government and its allies while Ethiopia played a very important role in that regard. The concerted effort done by all helped dismantle the racist system. In the same way, all citizens of the world must once again stand for a good cause and fight the climate change for a better future. For that, the global community in general and Africans from within and the Diaspora must put much pressure on global leaders to respond to their demand, become serious about the most important issue of our time.

This is an opportunity for industrialized nations to listen to the victim's solution: The African solution, to take steps in the right direction in a way of stopping the climate change. Africa went to Paris not to simply present its case or put forward its grievances regarding the climate issue, rather to present a working framework that will bring about a lasting solution to the issue at hand. For that, Africa has always been willing to collaborate even with the perpetrators of the problem as long as they are willing to work together for a mutual benefit and for a better future.

Therefore, this is an opportunity not to be missed by all actors since the whole global community is waiting rather anxiously for a positive outcome from the global summit on climate. Finally, whatever the outcome may be, Africa will be remembered in history as standing firm, united and unwavering with regard to bringing about a lasting solution to this global problem. The ball remains in the hands of the industrialized nations and they have the opportunity to play it safe; may the Almighty help them to do the right thing!