Ethiopia: Improving Nutritious Food Fortification Scheme

Ethiopians have a proverb that goes 'An ear mumps on top of a goitre' which literally means adding an insult to injury. People often make this remark encapsulated in an adage upon observing an individual facing an additional hurdle in his/her life while already confronted by a challenge. Everyone is afraid of goitre, casting a shadow on societal life. Some individuals are living with goitre in some areas of the country without hope.

According to the International Council for the Control of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (ICCIDD) Global Network, about 30 of the world's population live in areas with iodine deficiency and its complications. And about 41 million infants are born every year unprotected from losses in IQ or more severe mental retardation due to iodine deficiency.

When it comes to Ethiopia, it is reported that Iodine deficiency disorders (IDD) affect an estimated 50 per cent of citizens countrywide. From the total goitre prevalence 10.8 per cent is among women of reproductive age and 3.8 per cent among school-aged children that fall in the age bracket 6-14 years.

In March 2011, Ethiopia passed a law that prohibits processing, importing and selling non-iodized salt for human consumption. The move plays a tangible role in guaranteeing iodized salt consumption. Regarding salt, the nation has also come up with guidelines on extracting and iodizing processes.

Afar supplies 90 per cent of the country's salt product. Currently, iodized salt producers and suppliers are providing fully iodized salt to the market countrywide and plan exporting iodized salt to neighbouring countries.

Researchers in the area emphasize that goitre inflicts a severe impact on mental ability. Children who have enough access to iodine are fast learners than those on the other end of the scale. Mental retardedness and cretinism are the attendant ills of lack of different basic nutrients in our diet like iodine, iron and other essential nutrients.

Low attention given to addressing the problem exacerbates the problem of goitre. In the past, individuals, private and public organizations, governmental organizations and the international community in general seemed to have neglected this issue. Even the public and the media did not set any agenda towards eradicating the disease.

The availability and access of food having iodine, iron and other nutrients is the main part of the remedy.

Recently, a consultative meeting was organized on food fortification and salt iodization program in Ethiopia. The workshop was jointly organized by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) and Micro-nutrient Initiative. Research conductors, health practitioners, government officials, investors, iodized-salt suppliers as well as other sector actors and pertinent stakeholders discussed on the progress, challenges and opportunities on national food fortification and universal salt iodization programme in Ethiopia.

The institute conducted a national micronutrient survey that showed the absence in foods of some micronutrients including Iodine are national public health problems.

As per the Ethiopian National Micronutrient Survey, the coverage of adequately iodized salt in Ethiopia is only 26 per cent exposing millions of mothers and children at risk for various Iodine Deficiency Disorders.

Industry State Minister Dr. Mebrahtu Meles said that a five year strategic plan is established targeting eliminating cretinism, goitre and other related diseases. The nation's food enriching capacity is growing. The government is taking various measures to address iodized salt shortage in the country in collaboration with stakeholders and the public. In addition to this move, Food, Medicine and Health Care Administration and Control Authority of Ethiopia (FMHACA) come aboard the fight to curb illegal food and medicine trafficking and to ensure the safety of the society.

"Furthering cooperation, stepping up surveillances and organizing successive consultative meeting is important to maintain a healthy and productive generation."

Currently, the ministry is doing its level best regarding motivating and supporting the sector's private actors through continuous capacity building trainings and sustainable financing.

He underlined that, in the future, prior attention will be given to strengthening monitoring and supervising sector's practitioners and suppliers so that they could operate with increased potentials and well competitive technological applications.

Approached by this writer, Food Science and Nutrition Specialist Temesgen Awoke said that a table of salt supplied for consumption is required to be well enriched with iodine having more than 20 parts per million (ppm) or milligrams per litre (mg/L).

He emphasized that coordinated supervision and monitoring should be strengthened to prove iodized salt and other nutritious food ingredients enrichment. Any iodized salt should also pass through three basic production processes. The first is ensuring that the salt is rinsed properly with water after extracted from its source. The second step is all about arranging it on an appropriate sieve size. And the final step is enriching it through enough amount of iodine.

Presenting a paper entitled Global Burden of Iodine Deficiency Disorder ( IDD) and Celebration of IDD day worldwide, Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) Laboratory, Food Science and Nutrition Research Directorate Head Adam Belay said that iodine deficiency remains the most common cause of preventable mental retardation.

He said that in 1990, the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution of Global Iodine Deficiency Disorder prevention Day urging member states to take appropriate actions towards reducing iodine deficiency disorders. Due to this reason Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDD) Prevention Day is celebrated every year on 21st October worldwide. And Ethiopia started Celebrating IDD prevention day in 2010.

He finally underlined that indeed it is the responsibility of every citizen to exert

effort to fight the danger of IDD's by disseminating the information on IDD's, demanding supply of iodized salt from all the suppliers and ensuring the consumption of only good quality iodized salt for better mental health of the future generation.

Kadaba Iodized Salt Refiner and Supplier Share Company Board Deputy Chairman Yemane Lemlem said that the company were processing salt through a traditional way but currently it supplies well iodized salt product, processed in an equipped and modern machinery. And the company is working on growing its product and ensuring fully iodized salt supply.

On the occasion it was noted the number of certified iodized salt suppliers is increasing following different support from the government.