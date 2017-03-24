24 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Chairs Meetings of 25th World Bank Constituency

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Twenty-fifth World Bank Constituency will be chaired by Angola during the spring meetings of the Bretton Woods Institutions, to take place on April 21-23, 2017, in Washington, DC, ANGOP learnt.

Bongi Kunene, the executive director of the World Bank for Angola, South Africa and Nigeria, visited the country on March 20-23, 2017 in preparation for the logistical and protocol conditions attached to the presidency of the aforementioned Constituency.

According to a document from the Ministry of Finance that reached Angop on Thursday, Angola will again preside over the 25th Constituency during the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, to be held on October 13-15, 2017 in Washington DC.

The official evaluated during her stay in Angola the activities of the World Bank Representation Office in Angola and the main issues under discussion in the Board of Directors of this financial institution.

Boni Kunene held meetings with ministers of Finance ministers, Archer Mangueira and of Planning and Territorial Development, Job Graça, as well as visits to some social projects financed by the World Bank Group in Huambo province.

Angola

Angolan Students to Participate in Israel's International Tournament of Physics

Four Angolan students, from a teacher's training school in the southern Huila Province, will participate on 26-29 March… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.