Angola Chairs Meetings of 25th World Bank Constituency

Luanda — The Twenty-fifth World Bank Constituency will be chaired by Angola during the spring meetings of the Bretton Woods Institutions, to take place on April 21-23, 2017, in Washington, DC, ANGOP learnt.

Bongi Kunene, the executive director of the World Bank for Angola, South Africa and Nigeria, visited the country on March 20-23, 2017 in preparation for the logistical and protocol conditions attached to the presidency of the aforementioned Constituency.

According to a document from the Ministry of Finance that reached Angop on Thursday, Angola will again preside over the 25th Constituency during the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, to be held on October 13-15, 2017 in Washington DC.

The official evaluated during her stay in Angola the activities of the World Bank Representation Office in Angola and the main issues under discussion in the Board of Directors of this financial institution.

Boni Kunene held meetings with ministers of Finance ministers, Archer Mangueira and of Planning and Territorial Development, Job Graça, as well as visits to some social projects financed by the World Bank Group in Huambo province.