24 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Futsal - Association Trains Referees

Lubango — Eighteen referees who officiate in the provincial futsal championship began on Thursday in Lubango city, southern Huíla province, a training on rules of the referred game.

The event aims to update the referees to the new methodologies.

Speaking to Angop, the president of the association, Carlos Cruz "Botha", said that for two days referees and sports officials will address issues related to international futsal rules, card application, game monitoring and practical classes.

Carlos Cruz said that it is fundamental that the referees of the province of Huíla get more knowledge so that they can best carry out their activities.

The futsal association has scheduled for this weekend the start of the provincial championship with the participation of 10 teams.

Desportivo da Chela are title holders.

