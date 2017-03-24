24 March 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Keetmans Taxis Fail Roadworthy Test

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luqman Cloete

IN JUST two hours yesterday morning, Keetmanshoop traffic officers found 19 taxis unroadworthy while conducting safety spot checks.

The vehicles have subsequently been suspended, and the owners given 14 days to fix them before they return to the local Natis testing centre for another round of roadworthiness tests.

Sergeant Pius Ndengu, one of those who carried out the checks, said yesterday that they were not targeting taxis, but are part of an ongoing operation to ensure that vehicles are safe. Ndengu said the most common defects were malfunctioning brakes and worn tyres.

"They [taxi drivers] are making a lot from transporting the public, but they don't even want to buy new tyres, and thus endanger the lives of commuters travelling in their vehicles," Ndengu remarked.

Taxi driver Theofilus Vaino, whose taxi was suspended over faulty brakes, said the defects were caused by the poor state of the roads at the town.

"Potholes, and gravel roads which are not maintained, are causing these problems. The municipality must do something [about the roads]," Vaino said angrily.

Namibia

Eskom, Namibia Sign Power Agreement

Eskom has signed a five-year electricity sales agreement with Namibia's national electricity utility, NamPower, which… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.