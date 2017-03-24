IN JUST two hours yesterday morning, Keetmanshoop traffic officers found 19 taxis unroadworthy while conducting safety spot checks.

The vehicles have subsequently been suspended, and the owners given 14 days to fix them before they return to the local Natis testing centre for another round of roadworthiness tests.

Sergeant Pius Ndengu, one of those who carried out the checks, said yesterday that they were not targeting taxis, but are part of an ongoing operation to ensure that vehicles are safe. Ndengu said the most common defects were malfunctioning brakes and worn tyres.

"They [taxi drivers] are making a lot from transporting the public, but they don't even want to buy new tyres, and thus endanger the lives of commuters travelling in their vehicles," Ndengu remarked.

Taxi driver Theofilus Vaino, whose taxi was suspended over faulty brakes, said the defects were caused by the poor state of the roads at the town.

"Potholes, and gravel roads which are not maintained, are causing these problems. The municipality must do something [about the roads]," Vaino said angrily.