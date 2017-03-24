Angola: Basketball - Bráulio Morais Sidelined for Six Months

Luanda — The point guard of the senior men's basketball team of 1º de Agosto, Bráulio Morais, will stop for six months as a result of the road accident he suffered on Wednesday night in Luanda.

According to a press note from 1º de Agosto that Angop on Thursday, the player, who fractured his left ankle, will no longer play this season.

Contacted by Angop, 1º de Agosto doctor, Virgilio Fernandez informed that the basketball player has already undergone a surgical intervention and is stable.

Aged 26, Bráulio Morais began his career at Petro de Luanda, from youth category to professionalism, having moved to Recreativo do Libolo (2013) and then to 1º de Agosto (2016), a club he currently plays for.

With 1.90 meters, he has represented the national junior and senior teams, having stood out for the top five in the African Championship (Afrobasket2015) of Tunisia, in which Angola lost in the final against Nigeria.