South Africa: Du Preez - Benhard Will Be Back for Sharks

Last weekend's Super Rugby clash at Kings Park was a nightmare debut for Sharks flyhalf Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

In the absence of the injured Pat Lambie, Sharks coach Robert du Preez somewhat surprisingly gave the No 10 jersey to the 20-year-old Junior Bok when the likes of Garth April, Curwin Bosch and Inny Radebe seemed more likely options.

What followed was a shaky performance from the youngster as the Sharks limped to a 19-17 win over the Kings.

Janse van Rensburg was responsible for the Kings' first try when he had a clearance kick charged down, while his all-round display was not what Du Preez would have hoped for.

In fairness, the whole Sharks side that day was poor.

But, when naming his side for this Saturday's clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, Du Preez was forced to change his playmaker.

Bosch, who has impressed with his goal-kicking and his play from fullback this season, will start at flyhalf.

Du Preez said he would have liked to back Janse van Rensburg again, but he was certain that we would see him succeeding at the top before too long.

"It was very hard," Du Preez said of his decision to drop Janse van Rensburg after just one match. "I don't like doing that but this game is obviously a really big game for us. "With Curwin coming in at 10, he's been playing there all the time. I'm very happy with Curwin there."I think it was a tough game for Benhard. It would have been tough for any 10 because our forwards couldn't get going and we couldn't get our shape going on attack. It made it very difficult for him. "He's a tough guy. We will definitely hear and see more about him in the future, there's no doubt about that. "He'll be spending some time with the SA U-20 on their camp. It's very exciting to have a young flyhalf like that and also a guy like Inny going forward."Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15. Teams: Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Nico Lee, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Carl Wegner, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Rayno Benjamin/Clinton Swart

Sharks

15 Clement Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu (captain), 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Tendai Mtawarira Substitutes: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Garth April

Source: Sport24