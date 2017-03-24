24 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Students to Participate in Israel's International Tournament of Physics

Luanda — Four Angolan students, from a teacher's training school in the southern Huila Province, will participate on 26-29 March in an international Physics contest, in Israel, dubbed Shalheveth Freier Physics Tournament.

The four students were selected from a national contest organised by the education Ministry.

This is the second consecutive time that Angola is to participate in that tournament.

At the ceremony that served to bid farewell to the four students, the deputy director of the National Institute of Education Research and Development (INIDE), Pedro Nsiengengo, said that the event is aimed at promoting the liking and teaching of sciences in young people, teachers and other citizens in Israel.

He went on to explain that the activity is also intended to promote academic interchange and experiences exchange, in the field of sciences, among students and teachers.

"The tournament has a universal character and challenges 10th grade to 13th grade students to put in evidence their knowledge in Physics", he explained.

He revealed that the tournament, which happens once a year, is organised by the Davidson Institute of Science Education.

The spokesperson of the group of students, Isaías Sakanhe, assured that they are well prepared to represent the country in a dignifying manner.

In the 2016 edition of the Shalheveth Freier Physics Tournament, the Angolan representatives - who were the only contestants from Africa - competed with students from countries like the United States of America (USA), China, Canada, Venezuela, among others.

The farewell ceremony was attended by the Angolan Education minister, Pinda Simão, the secretary of State for Education, Benedito Narciso, and other cadres of the sector.

