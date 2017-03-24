A magistrate court in Nsanje has refused to grant bail to ADMARC Marketing Officer in the district who faces charges of theft of 15, 121 kilogrammes of government maize and rice valued K4, 070,500.

The suspect Kennedy Suza, 39, was arrested on Monday following an audit which revealed the shortage.

When he appeared before Second Grade Magistrate George Chimombo on Tuesday to be formally charged, he denied any wrong doing.

He asked the court to be released on bail.

But Nsanje Police Prosecutor Inspector Christopher Botoman pleaded with the court not to release the suspect on bail as investigations are still underway on the matter.

Chimombo in her ruling agreed with the State that the suspect should remain on remand.

Suza 39, who hails from Suza Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Kaomba in Kasungu, has been remanded to Nsanje Prison until Monday, March 27, 2017, when hearing of the case will commence.