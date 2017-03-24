Angola: Chinese Ambassador Ensures Investment for Lunda Norte

Dundo — China's ambassador to Angola, Cui Aimin, ensured on Wednesday in Dundo that he will work to mobilize businessmen from his country to invest and help in the development of Lunda Norte.

The diplomat, who paid a working visit to the province to check the local potentialities, said that his country's financial resources are available to finance 180 new projects in Angola.

Cui Aimin expressed an interest in knowing the potential of this region with a tradition in the diamond industry, which led him to start a visit to the Luó ore before meeting the Lunda Norte authorities in the city of Dundo.

He was briefed on the diamonds trading circuit produced in this small-scale enterprise, which produces at least 140,000 carats per a year.

With a capital of three hundred million dollars invested in infrastructures since 2013, at the moment Luo ore absorbs 367 works, mostly nationals.

In the city of Dundo, the diplomat was received by the governor, Ernesto Muangala. The meeting underlined the need for the government to resume the plantation of the natural rubber and rice.

The Chinese delegation returned to Luanda on Thursday.