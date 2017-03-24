Angola: IMF, Angola Discuss Budget, Public Debt Management

Luanda — The evolution and management of Angola's public debt, budget, economic projections and growth trends are high on the agenda for the authorities and the International Monetary Fund delegation visiting the country.

The working agenda for the IMF mission going until 29 March this year is part of the discussions about the recent evolution recorded by the Angolan economy, the 2016 public investments, monetary indicators and balance of payments. According to the programme that reached Angop, the mission headed by economist Ricardo Velloso, is also to discuss the public debt management strategy, the evolution of outstanding accounts, areas and oil sector's perspectives.

The country's ongoing tax reform and other measures to increase non-oil revenues, including bank regulation and supervision, are also part of the agenda for the IMF mission working in Angola. The IMF delegation that arrived in Luanda on Wednesday has had an agenda concert meeting with the Government's Economic Commission (ministers of Finance, Economy and the governor of the Banco Nacional de Angola, Archer Mangueira, Abraão Gourgel and Valter Filipe, respectively).

The agenda includes separate sessions with the National Assembly's Economy Commission, members of the board of the Oil Company (Sonangol), of the Tax Administration (AGT), of the National Institute of Statistics (INE), Sovereign Fund, Capitals Market Commission, commercial banks and private business operators. The IMF delegation meetings are meant to prepare the annual consultations mission under Article 4 of the Breton Woods institution late this year. The latest mission of the IMF to Angola under Article 4 took place in November 2016. The IMF's Article 4 provides for regular evaluation of the member states' economic policies and their compliance with stability strategies of the international monetary system.