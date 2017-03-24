Angola: MPLA Values Update of Law On Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Luanda — The acting chairman of the MPLA Parliamentary Group, Pedro Sebastião, valued the amendment to Law No. 30/11 of 13 September, Law on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, approved on Thursday during the ordinary plenary session of the National Assembly.

Speaking during the period of the political declarations of the parliamentary groups, Pedro Sebastião said that the legal tool approved by 173 votes in favor, six against and no abstention, introduces as a new entry the inclusion of public limited companies, whose shares are nominative.

According to the MP, the text paves the way for companies to benefit from another source of funding for their projects, namely the Angolan Risk Capital Asset Fund (FACRA).

In this regard, he called on the Angolan business sector, in particular the segment of women entrepreneurs, to boost their businesses by using this source of financing.

According to him, this instrument will greatly contribute to the consolidation of the process of diversification of the national economy, development of the private sector, increase of employment and income of companies, as well as Angolan families.

"In this way, we will be increasing social well-being and making a decisive contribution towards progressively reducing poverty and blurring regional asymmetries", said the acting MPLA parliamentary group chairman.

Pedro Sebastião stated that in the framework of control and supervision, the MPs had the opportunity, through specialized working committees, to assess and give opinions on the report on the implementation of the 2016 General State Budget (OGE), regarding the 3rd quarter.

The 4th Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the 5th Legislative Session of the 3rd Legislature of the National Assembly was chaired by the Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.