Africa: Marking Geneva's First Innovation Day for Global Goals

press release

The International Trade Centre and other organizations host the first annual Geneva Global Goals Innovation Day to explore fresh ways to support the Sustainable Development Goals.

Become an innovator for the day - that's the idea behind the first-ever Geneva Global Goals Innovation Day (G3iD).

The event, hosted by the International Trade Centre and other organizations, will take place on Friday, 24 March 2017, at the Tour CFF Pont-Rouge from 10:00 to 19:00.

Register to participate in G3iD.

The goal is to bring representatives of 'international Geneva' - including more than 100 organizations - together to brainstorm and partner to fast-track the achievement of the United Nations' Global Goals.

ITC Executive Director Arancha González will open the event, alongside representatives of Geneva's government, the business community, social sectors and the international community.

Showcasing solutions

Starting at 10:00, ITC will present at the Solutions Fair, where organizations can present an idea, project or product that helps achieve the Global Goals. ITC will have a hub showcasing some of its innovations, including the SheTrades app, the market analysis tool Standards Map, the SME Trade Academy and its e-solutions for digital trade.

In the afternoon, the ITC Innovation Lab, UN Environment and UNICEF will invite the public to explore the role of UN innovation hubs as drivers of change during a one-hour discussion round.

'We are excited to be part of the Geneva Global Goals Innovation Day,' said Vivian Marcelino, co-founder of the ITC Innovation Lab. 'We truly believe in the potential of the Geneva ecosystem to spur innovation in the development sector and bring fresh thinking to our work, helping us to deliver better services to our clients.'

The G3iD programme is expected to draw 500 participants and more than 60 organizations to the Solutions Fair, Co-Creation Factory, discussion rounds and pitching corners. The event will also feature public pop-up events, including a talk by Rob Hopkins, co-founder of Transition Town Totnes, a community-led and run charity established to strengthen the local economy and protect the environment.

For more information, visit the G3iD website: http://g3id.org/