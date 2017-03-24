Angola: Cash Plan Expenses Executed At 70 Percent

Luanda — The expenditures on the balance sheet report of the cash plan for the month of February have been executed at 70 percent of the scheduled amount, according to the final communiqué of the 6th Ordinary Joint Meeting of the Cabinet Council's Economic Commission and the Commission for Real Economy.

An angle of the 6th ordinary session of the Cabinet's Economic Commission and of the Commission for the Real Economy

The session, chaired by the Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, approved, along with the balance sheet report cash plan for February, the financial programme for the second quarter of 2017.

The economic team of the Executive endorsed favorably on Thursday the cash plan for the month of April this year, which contains the projection of inflows and outflows of financial resources for the period in reference.

As part of the strategy to relaunch the national textile industry, the cotton industry and related activities, the commissions analyzed the feasibility study of the textile industry through the resolution of the legal, technical and financial situation of the units.

The commissions analyzed the Executive Decree draft on insurance for the importation of goods, which aims to effectively control the movement of Angola's capital abroad.

The measure aims to minimize the negative impact of these transactions on the balance of public accounts.

At meeting, the commissions took note of the memorandum on the establishment of Angola Postal Bank, as a financial institution that results from an initiative of the Angola Post Office in partnership with a private business group.

The initiative aims to contribute to the fostering of the national economy through the promotion of financial inclusion and the formalization of commercial activities.