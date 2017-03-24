24 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Increasing Access to Potable Water

By Alazar Shiferaw

Water, Irrigation and Electricity State Minister Kebede Gerba said the Ministry is aggressively working to achieve the national goal of meeting 83% potable water coverage by the end of GTP II.

World Water Day was marked here Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, the state minister pointed out that the ministry has built 23,193 rural and 43 urban potable water institutions over the past one year and half which benefited 6.2 million citizens.

He also disclosed that the current potable water coverage has reached 61% while the ministry is working to increase it to 67% by the end of this fiscal year.

For his part, Dessie Town Potable Water Service Office Manager Muktar Ahemed broken a news of 42 million Birr Dessie Tossa Water Bottling Factory. The cornerstone of the project was also laid Wednesday and it would see completion in a one-year period.

Muktar was unequivocal to mention as power outage is barring residents from potable water supply.

Commending town's supply of water, Amhara State President Gedu Andargachew exhorted residents to protect the ecosystem, of the mountains surrounding the town, to ensure sustainability of water supply as well as fend off pollution.

World Water Day was marked for the 24th times nationally and 25th times globally.

