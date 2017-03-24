Ethiopia: Smart Parking Taking Shape Here

The Addis Ababa City Transport Programs Management Office indicated it is relentlessly working to modernize city's transport infrastructure and to bridge the supply-demand gap observed in the public transport service, according to a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald.

The office is exerting efforts to ease parking problems through development of optimized parking systems in the city, particularly with the construction of Smart and Ground Parking systems.

The construction of parking infrastructure at Megenagana (East Addis), Wollo Sefer (on the way to Bole International Airport) and has been 85% complete. Parking infrastructure of various kinds are under construction in the city at a cost of worth over 100 million Birr, Brhanu Girma, Office Infrastructure Section Head said.

Moreover, other construction projects like underground parking and traffic complex are also set to kick off soon, Office Deputy Manager Woyessa Feyissa told The Ethiopian Herald.

In a bid to transform the public transport service system, the office is working on transforming state owned transport service providers and building new terminals in selected areas of the metropolis. Moreover, the office is working on modernizing pedestrian pavements to relieve traffic jams and ensure smooth traffic system.