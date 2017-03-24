24 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Smart Parking Taking Shape Here

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Homa Mulisa

The Addis Ababa City Transport Programs Management Office indicated it is relentlessly working to modernize city's transport infrastructure and to bridge the supply-demand gap observed in the public transport service, according to a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald.

The office is exerting efforts to ease parking problems through development of optimized parking systems in the city, particularly with the construction of Smart and Ground Parking systems.

The construction of parking infrastructure at Megenagana (East Addis), Wollo Sefer (on the way to Bole International Airport) and has been 85% complete. Parking infrastructure of various kinds are under construction in the city at a cost of worth over 100 million Birr, Brhanu Girma, Office Infrastructure Section Head said.

Moreover, other construction projects like underground parking and traffic complex are also set to kick off soon, Office Deputy Manager Woyessa Feyissa told The Ethiopian Herald.

In a bid to transform the public transport service system, the office is working on transforming state owned transport service providers and building new terminals in selected areas of the metropolis. Moreover, the office is working on modernizing pedestrian pavements to relieve traffic jams and ensure smooth traffic system.

Ethiopia

South Sudan Shows Zero Tolerance to Murle Abductors - Ambassador

South Sudan is committed to work in concert with the Ethiopian government in combating the infamous acts of some Murle… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.