24 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Turkish Investors Target More Sectors

By Abebe Wolde Giorgis

Turkey Ambassador to Ethiopia Fatih Ulsoy said yesterday that Turkish businessmen who already engaged in various investments here are keen on redoubling their efforts.

Opening Ethio-Turkish business-to-business meeting, Ambassador Ulsoy said traditionally Turkish businessmen are well known for involving themselves in textile and garment sub-sectors.

He said the investors want to diversify their investments in sectors like construction machinery, agro-processing ,software development, energy, electrical devices, among others.

The current trade relation between the two countries stands at 440 million USD creating 30, 000 jobs for Ethiopians. However, as compared to the potential, the trade volume is not to the level it should be.

According to the Ambassador, 20 Turkish investors arrived here to assess tourism potential of the country.

The Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Association(ECCSA) President Solomon Afework for his part said: "Ethiopia is the second largest populous country in the continent with disciplined and affordable semi-skilled labor force with untapped and vast agricultural and mineral resources."

Hence, utilizing the resource creates good opportunities for Turkish companies to make business and to be part of the country's development endeavor, he said, adding ECCSA has insisted the Republic of Turkey and Ethiopian business communities to work hand-in-glove for more progressive outcome.

At the event, ECCSA and a Turkish Business delegation signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthening business ties.

