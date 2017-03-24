24 March 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Egypt: Ousted Leader Mubarak Freed from Jail

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak is a free man after being detained in prisons and hospitals for six years, following the Arab Spring uprising in 2011. He left a military hospital Friday.

Mubarak was the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring uprisings that swept the region. He was accused of inciting the deaths of protesters in the 18-day revolt.

He also faced a number of other charges that eventually were dismissed. Earlier this month, he was cleared of the murder charges.

Mubarak's lawyer confirmed that the former leader is now ensconced at home in the upscale Heliopolis neighborhood.

Egypt

