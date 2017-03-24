24 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: South Sudan Shows Zero Tolerance to Murle Abductors - Ambassador

By Bilal Derso

South Sudan is committed to work in concert with the Ethiopian government in combating the infamous acts of some Murle abductors who frequently killed and kidnapped innocent civilians in Gambela state, the country's ambassador to Ethiopia stated.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald yesterday, Ambassador James Pitia Morgan vowed to fight them until they stop the destructive activities.

He said: " Together with Ethiopian government, we are able to rescue [few] children as well as cattle. But, a lot more still remains in perpetrators' possession, and we will continue working toward the release of the remaining children."

Denouncing the act strongly, Morgan said: " It serves no purpose. Our country will not be safe haven to groups and individuals that kill innocent civilians."

The gunmen abducted 30 children earlier this month, according to Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Ethiopian security forces rescued six of the children abducted from Gambela state, said Government Communication Affairs Office (GCAO).

It is to be recalled that Minister of Government Communication Affairs Office told journalists, in a recent briefing, that efforts are underway to bring back the remaining children.

