Nigeria's National Team Gradually Bouncing Back - Fans

by

Football enthusiasts in Enugu have applauded Thursday's 1-1 draw in the international friendly match between Super Eagles and Teranga Lions of Senegal.

The enthusiasts on Friday said that Nigeria's national team was gradually bouncing back to reckoning in Africa and the world.

They however expressed regret that the match was not broadcast live.

Norbert Okolie, Chairman, Sports Writers Association (SWAN), Enugu Chapter, said the a 1-1 draw means that the Super Eagle is getting better day-by-day.

"Senegal national team is a force to reckon with in Africa at the moment and they are in form; so, it only takes a brave team to stop them," he said.

Okolie advised the players to up their performance against Bukina-Faso in their next game, stressing that the match would be more physical than the one against Senegal.

Also, Crime Busters Team Manager, Ebere Amarizu, expressed happiness that the national team was growing with each game.

Amarizu recalled that since Gernot Rohr took charge of the Super Eagles, the team had not lost a match, and urged them to ensure victory against Bukina-Faso on Monday.

"What baffles me was the rate of players' discovery, and the coach still gets good results with unknown players.

"Let us not forget that senior players like, Mikel Obi, Brown Ideye and others were not in the team, and beside Ekpeyi Daniel performed in the absence of Karl Ikeme," he said.

Enugu State Boxing Coach, Blaise Ude, said that the match was a good one for Super Eagles as they prepare for 2019 Nations Cup qualifier with South Africa and the 2018 World Cup double header with Cameroon.

"Had it been we won the match, it would have been better. A victory over Bukina-Faso will be a morale boaster for their subsequent matches ahead," he said.

Another enthusiast, Otu Abam, said that the players showed that they were committed to do the country proud all the time.

"In fact, the players did a great job against Senegal and all I have to say is that the days of Clemens Westerhof era is gradually coming back," Abam said.

Moussa Sow gave the Senegalese the lead in the 54th minute while Kelechi Iheanacho, restored parity for the Super Eagles in the 83rd minute.

Rohr's men will on March 27 face Bukina-Faso in another friendly at the same venue in London