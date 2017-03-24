24 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: University, Japanese Institute Sign MoU

By Tewodros Kassa

Wolaita Sodo University Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese Ashikaga Institute of Technology.

On the occasion, Ambassador Shinichi Saida said the MoU is a formal agreement to bolster technology transfer between the two countries. This is also part of the government of Japan initiatives to enhance human resource development in Africa, he added.

"The MoU witnesses the increasing partnership among the universities of Japan and Ethiopia."

Wolaita Sodo University President Dr. Senbetie Toma for his part emphasized that the MoU is unique since it is ideal to transform science and technology. The cooperation will broaden further, he added.

According to him, the university will apply this opportunity properly to enhance technology transfer and promote engineering and health science course of studies.

