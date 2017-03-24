South Africa: Fees for Military Vets, Dependants to Be Fast-Tracked

Pretoria — The Department of Military Veterans and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have agreed to fast-track the payment of fees for military veterans and their dependents including food, transport and books.

Currently, 1 600 military veterans and their dependents, who are students across the country, get education support from the department through NSFAS to the tune of R115 million.

Most of these students from UNISA, Nelson Mandela Bay University, TUT, University of KwaZulu-Natal, UJ and University of Venda have had some challenges with the payment of fees, which are currently being resolved.

"As the Department of Military Veterans, we are determined to make sure that the provision of quality education to military veterans and their dependents, as a basic human right, is provided in a seamless manner so that they can achieve their academic aspirations.

"To that extend, we will work closely with NSFAS and other stakeholders to resolve some of the challenges faced," said Max Ozinsky, Acting Director-General of the Department of Military Veterans, following a meeting held in Pretoria on Friday.

Victor Rambau, Head of Business Enablement at NSFAS, said: "We call upon students to upload their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) online and complete their forms so that there can be quick payment of fees. Those that have changed their contact details should contact the Student Fund Aid officers in the various campuses to update their contact details."

Senior officials of both NSFAS and DMV will visit UNISA and TUT on Monday to explain to students and their institutions of the steps taken thus far to resolve the challenges.

Students are called on to attend. Details will be provided of the times and venues.

A media briefing is expected to be held soon to outline progress made thus far and challenges faced regarding education support for military veterans and their dependents.