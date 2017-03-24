South Africa: Western Cape Transport On Road Works Along the R44

press release

Road works along the R44, in the vicinity of Avontuur wine farm, are continuing. The road works will include the replacement of damaged pipe culverts.

Events outside of the department's control have resulted in the works falling behind schedule, and the original contract being terminated. Urgent steps have been taken to appoint a replacement contractor to expedite the completion of the works.

Although a temporary deviation has been constructed to permit two lanes of traffic to flow in each direction, it will be necessary to close one of the north bound lanes which will affect traffic travelling towards Stellenbosch for a limited period of time. The lane closure will occur during the last week of March 2017 and may extend into the first week of April 2017. Weather permitting, the lane closure will not extend for more than 5 consecutive days.

One of the south bound lanes which will affect traffic travelling towards Somerset West may also need to be closed to permit certain construction activities to be undertaken, however this will only be undertaken during off-peak hours.

For safety reasons, the speed limit through the deviation has been reduced to 40 km/h, and due to the narrow width of the deviation, cyclists on the north bound carriageway are urged to use an alternative route.

Winery Road may be used as an alternative route to avoid the possibility of traffic congestion, and to afford cyclists a safer route.

The department thanks motorists and cyclists for their patience and urges them to exercise caution along the R44. We are aware that delays are frustrating, however motorists and cyclists will soon be able to enjoy a safer and more pleasant travelling experience on this road.

Issued by: Western Cape Transport and Public Works