23 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Nabbed for Shooting At Police in Tongaat

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Today at 14:00, SAPS Provincial Task Team received information about a stolen vehicle that was travelling on the N2 highway towards North. Police spotted the said vehicle along N2 heading towards Tongaat. They tried to stop it but the suspect fired shots towards the police and police retaliated. The vehicle lost control and crashed. The suspect was arrested with gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to hospital for medical attention where he is under police guard. The firearm was seized from the suspect and when the vehicle was checked, it was discovered that it was stolen at Sea Point in Cape Town earlier this month. The suspect will be charged for possession of suspected stolen property, possession of unlicensed firearm and attempted murder. He will appear at the Verulam Magistrates' Court soon.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended police on the arrest and the recoveries. "The confiscated firearm will be subjected for ballistic testing to ascertain whether it was used in the commission of any other crime in the country. We are thrilled that police officers escaped the shooting unscathed," he said

South Africa

Paarl Families Living in Apartheid Hostels

Some residents have been waiting since the 1980s and 90s to convert their accommodation to family units Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.