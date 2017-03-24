South Africa: 'It's Possible, I Can Do It'

Midrand — Communications Deputy Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams today told learners that it was possible to be what they wanted to be.

"It is possible to achieve what you want in life. It is possible to be what you want to be," the Deputy Minister said on Friday.

Accompanied by radio and TV personalities, the Deputy Minister visited learners at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary School in Midrand and Allanridge High in Rabie Ridge to encourage them to work hard on their studies.

The visit to the schools was organised under the theme, 'It's possible, I can do it', which seeks to review the learners' quarterly performance for the 2017 year.

Deputy Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams appealed to learners to report those who are selling drugs to them, saying these criminal elements want to destroy their future. "Without you, there is no future," she said.

She also called on girl learners to focus on their studies and stop focusing on "blessers", who only want to destroy their future. "You have a choice to plan your future. We are here to present the opportunities so you can plan your future."

TV presenter Katlego Ncala encouraged learners to focus their all into what they wanted to achieve.

"Listening to my teachers helped me to be where I am today," she said.

She urged the learners to focus on their studies. "Go to school and work hard."

Ponelopele was established in March 2006 under a public-private partnership between Oracle Corporation South Africa and the Gauteng Department of Education.

The school is a no-fee school that now admits more than 1 200 Grade 8 - 12 learners annually.

Supported by more than 60 school staff, the Midrand-based school has consistently delivered exceptional results.

In 2016, the school secured 66 distinctions, with the top performer alone achieving seven distinctions.

Furthermore, since 2009 (the first batch of matric students), the school's matric results have consistently been higher than the national average score.

The school's pass rate, however, declined from 85.4% to 81.3% in the last matriculation year.

Allanridge Secondary is a combined, no-fee paying school with over 2 300 learners. Some of the challenges facing the school include a high prevalence of teenage pregnancy and alcohol abuse.

In the 2016 matriculation year, the school's pass rate increased from 69.1% to 90.3%.