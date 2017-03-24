South Africa: Alleged Cop Killer in the Dock

press release

Kwazulu — NATAL - Hawks members attached to Durban Organised Crime Unit in conjunction with the King Shaka International Airport police members have on Wednesday, 22 March 2017 arrested Mfanafuthi Ngidi (29) for the murder and armed robbery of Constable Joseph Mondli Chiliza (38).

Chiliza was shot and killed on his way to work on 28 February 2017. The suspects made off with his service pistol. A case of murder and armed robbery was reported at Folweni Police Station and the matter was duly referred to the Hawks for intensive investigation.

Ngidi has appeared in the Nsimbini Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 23 March 2017 and was remanded in custody. His case was postponed to 30 March 2017 for bail application.