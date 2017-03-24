South Africa: Police Task Team Arrests Seven Suspects in Connection With Taxi Violence Incidents

press release

A police task team arrested seven men aged between 29 - 70 years in Port St Johns and Libode today. Three motor vehicles, a 303 Rifle with 25 rounds of ammunition, a homemade gun, bush knives, pangas, sharp instruments and a licenced pistol were confiscated.

The arrests came after two people were killed and eight seriously injured during taxi violence incidents that recently occured at the Ntlaza taxi rank near Ngqeleni. The suspects will appear soon before the Ngqeleni Magistrate court facing charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicenced firearm and ammunition and possession of dangerous weapons. All the weapons will be sent for ballistic testing.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the team for the swift arrests and said that the SAPS delivered on our promise to bring those responsible for taxi violence to book. "We will continue to put the safety of commuters first and intolerance and violence will not be allowed," she said.