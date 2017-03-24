23 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: K9 Dog Unit Members Arrested Two Suspects and Seized Crayfish in Gordon's Bay

Early this morning, Thursday 23 March, members from the Cape Town K9 Unit responded to information of a vehicle allegedly transporting illegal marine resources from Hermanus to Cape Town and conducted observation in the vicinity of Gordon's Bay.

At approximately 05:35, police spotted the Toyota Corolla 1.6 GL and pulled it over on the N2 at Fairlands. Upon searching the vehicle police members found multiple bags containing crayfish tails in the boot.

A Wynberg couple, a man aged 48 and a woman aged 42, were arrested and detained at Gordon's Bay police station where officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries counted the marine resources seized. It amounted to 1 497 crayfish tails and 11 whole West Coast Rock Lobsters. The exact value will be determined after it has been weighed, but is estimated at R20 000.

The arrested couple are to appear in the Strand Magistrates Court on Friday (2017-03-24) on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act, including the illegal possession and transportation of crayfish tails and lobsters.

