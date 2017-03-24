South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Delivers Keynote Address At National Skills Conference, 24 Mar

press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), address the National Skills Conference at the St George Hotel, Irene, Centurion, on Friday 24 March 2017.

The conference is organised by the Department of Higher Education and Training in conjunction with the National Skills Authority (NSA). The event will be attended by delegates from industry, SETAs, organised labour, education and training providers, community organisations, colleges, universities, government departments responsible for human resource development, and other strategic agencies in the skills development sector.

The theme for the conference is: "An integrated and differentiated Post-School Education and Training system "Past, Present and Future".

The conference's objectives are, among others:

Strengthening the skills development system to enhance productive and decent work for current and future socio-economic growth and development;

Unpacking the strategy principles of the proposed National Skill Development Plan in the context of current economic challenges as well as opportunities presented by the NDP and other national growth and development strategies;

Deepening the understanding of opportunities for synchronisation and collaboration between post-school education and training institution and skills development bodies;

Creating a platform for a strengthened social partnership model for planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of skills development and

Positioning skills development to address rising youth unemployment.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will be supported by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Blade Nzimande.

Issued by: The Presidency