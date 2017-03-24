23 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: High Density Operation Yield Success in Pixley Ka Seme Cluster

press release

Colesberg — High Density Operations continue to yield more positive results. A 35-year-old man found himself on the negative side of the law, after being found in possession of 15 kg of compressed dagga, with an estimated street value of R15 000.The suspect was arrested yesterday ( Wednesday, 22 March 2017) at a road block on N1 High Way near Colesberg. He hitched hiked from Bloemfontein en route to Worcester, carrying two bags containing compressed dagga. He was arrested after the vehicle which he was travelling in was searched at the road block.

He is charged with possession of dagga, and he will appear before the Colesberg Magistrate's Court on Friday, 24 March 2017.

In separate incidents, we confiscated two trailers one of the trailers was reported stolen and the other one was found to be having falsified registration number plates and license discs.

