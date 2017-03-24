24 March 2017

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: 7th Algerian-Congolese High Joint Commission to be held Saturday, Sunday in Algiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algiers — The 7th Algerian-Congolese High Joint Commission will be held on Saturday and Sunday, in Algiers, under the co-chairmanship of Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Congolese Abroad Jean Claude Gakosso, said Friday Foreign Affairs Ministry in a communiqué.

This meeting will allow examining "all the promotion opportunities of economic and commercial exchanges and giving a new impetus to the bilateral relations in the light of high-level meetings between the two countries," said the source.

The joint commission which will "assess the state of the bilateral cooperation, will also develop new prospects of partnership to raise it to the level of the quality of the political relations between the two countries as well as their common commitment in favour of peace and development in African," added the communiqué.

Algeria

CAF Pits Yanga Against Algerians

MAINLAND envoys Young Africans face yet another daunting test after being drawn against MC Alger of Algeria in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.