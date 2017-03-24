Algeria: 7th Algerian-Congolese High Joint Commission to be held Saturday, Sunday in Algiers

Algiers — The 7th Algerian-Congolese High Joint Commission will be held on Saturday and Sunday, in Algiers, under the co-chairmanship of Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Congolese Abroad Jean Claude Gakosso, said Friday Foreign Affairs Ministry in a communiqué.

This meeting will allow examining "all the promotion opportunities of economic and commercial exchanges and giving a new impetus to the bilateral relations in the light of high-level meetings between the two countries," said the source.

The joint commission which will "assess the state of the bilateral cooperation, will also develop new prospects of partnership to raise it to the level of the quality of the political relations between the two countries as well as their common commitment in favour of peace and development in African," added the communiqué.