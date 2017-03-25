Congo-Kinshasa: Didier Reynders Supports Cenco in Its Mediation Efforts in the DRC

press release

Brussels — This 23 March, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders has met the President of the Congolese National Episcopal Conference (CENCO) Mgr. Marcel Utembi and the Secretary-General, abbot Nshole. On 24 March, Minister Reynders met the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Maman Sidikou.

During these exchanges, the Minister discussed the crucial period which the DRC is facing. In the coming days, contacts between CENCO, the President of the Republic and all the other parties will be essential to reach an agreement before 27 March and to appoint rapidly the transitional Prime Minister. Minister Reynders supports CENCO in its mediation efforts between the Congolese and he supports its call to implement faithfully and without further delay the New Year's Eve agreement.

Minister Reynders underlined the importance of the current discussions in the Security Council on the new mandate of MONUSCO. This mandate should provide better protection for civilians, but also support for the 2017 electoral process. In a worrying security context, Belgium will be attentive to the implementation of this mandate.

