Nigeria: Buhari to Attend Kano 2nd Economic Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to grace the forthcoming Kano state 2nd Economic and Investment Summit slated to hold between 23th and 25th of April this year, the Chairman of the summit, Dr. Shamsudden Usman has said.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Kano, Dr. Usman said the summit was aimed at marketing Kano state to the national and international investors with a view to boosting its economic opportunities.

Dr. Usman explained that the summit would also enreach the existing 5-year economic plan of the state, to cover areas that were not captured in the plan, to generate performance based plan that could be tracked by government for the next five years and to map out better syncronization between the state and federal economic plans.

He pointed out that Kano state would also form its economic team that would privately facilitate implementation of its economic plans, noting that "Kano needs investment in all sectors but the summit will help the state identify the areas that are in dire need of investment."

The former minister of planning also disclosed that after the second economic summit, a joint economic summit would be organized between Kano and Lagos states respectively.

The joint economic summit would enable the two states to showcase their economic potentials and exchange ideas and plans with a view to boosting their economy.

It would be recalled that the first Kano economic summit was conducted in 2006 under the regime of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau