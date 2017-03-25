Uganda: Team Uganda - Who Is Who At World X-Country

Home delight for Ugandans

The athletics fraternity here is accustomed to sending its runners to different cities around the world for different IAAF global events.

From the World Relays in Bahamas, the World Championships in London to a Diamond League Meet in Shanghai, Ugandan runners are always on the plane.

Tomorrow, Ugandan talent will mingle with global stars on home soil at the 42nd IAAF World Cross-country Championships at the Kololo Independence Grounds.

SCORE profiles the team that will represent the hosts in the battle for glory in five events; junior men's 8km, junior women's 6km, senior men and women's 10km as well as the mixed relay race.

The team is led by Timothy Toroitich who will be gearing for his fifth World X-country event after appearances in Amman 2009, Bydgoszcz 2010 and 2013, and Guiyang 2015.

THE NUMBERS

1.62: The amount in million US dollars expected to remain in the Ugandan economy after the event.

6: Kampala is the sixth African city to host this biennial event.

42: The edition of the 2017 IAAF World Cross-country Championships.

559: The total number of athletes from 59 nations expected to compete on Sunday.

900: The minimum number of guests expected to visit Kampala for nearly eight days.

TITUS KWEMOI

Date of Birth: May 8, 2000

Club: Arua

Event: Junior men (8km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

VICTOR KIPLANGAT

Date of Birth: November 10, 1999

Club: Arua

Event: Junior men (8km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

ELISHA CHEMUTAI

Date of Birth: October 10, 1999

Club: Police

Event: Junior men (8km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

KEVIN KIBET

Date of Birth: November 10, 1998

Club: Standard

Event: Junior men (8km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

MATTHEW CHEKWURUI

Date of Birth: October 10, 2001

Club: Police

Event: Junior men (8km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

JACOB KIPLIMO

Date of Birth: November 14, 2000

Club: Arua

Event: Junior men (8km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

JOSHUA CHEPTEGEI

Date of Birth: September 12, 1996

Club: Kapchorwa

Event: Senior men (10km)

Appearance: 2nd (2015, 2017)

PHILLIP KIPYEKO

Date of Birth: January 1, 1995

Club: Prisons

Event: Senior men (10km)

Appearance:

2nd (2015, 2017)

ABDALLAH MANDE

Date of Birth:

May 10, 1995

Club: Police

Event: Senior men (10km)

Appearance:

2nd (2013, 2017)

TIMOTHY TOROITICH

Date of Birth:

October 10, 1991

Club: Uganda Wildlife Authority

Event: Senior men (10km)

Appearance: 5th (2009, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017)

STEPHEN KIPROTICH

Date of Birth: February 27, 1989

Club: Prisons

Event: Senior men (10km)

Appearance: 2nd (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2017)

STEPHEN KISSA

Date of Birth: December 1, 1995

Club: Prisons

Event: Senior men (10km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

GEOFFREY RUTO

Date of Birth: September 26, 1992

Club: Prisons

Event: Mixed Relay (2km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

RONALD MUSAGALA

Date of Birth: December 16, 1992

Club: Prisons

Event: Mixed Relay (2km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

Female athletes

PERUTH CHEMUTAI

Date of Birth: July 10, 1999

Club: Police

Event: Junior women (6km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

ESTHER CHEKWEMOI

Date of Birth: May 11, 2001

Club: Police

Event: Junior women (6km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

RACHEAL Z. CHEBET

Date of Birth: November 5, 1997

Club: KCCA

Event: Senior women (10km)

Appearance: 3rd (2013, 2015, 2017)

JANAT CHEMUSTO

Date of Birth: July 5, 1998

Club: Police

Event: Junior women (6km)

Appearance: 2nd (2015, 2017)

STELLA CHESANG

Date of Birth: December 1, 1996

Club: Police

Event: Senior women (10km)

Appearance: 4th (2011- 2017)

ADHA MUNGULEYA

Date of Birth: May 25, 1999

Club: KCCA

Event: Junior women (6km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

SCALLET CHEMOS

Date of Birth: March 5, 2000

Club: Standard

Event: Junior women (6km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

MERCYLINE CHELANGAT

Date of Birth: December 17, 1997

Club: Police

Event: Senior women (10km)

Appearance: 2nd (2015, 2017)

RACHEAL ZENA CHEBET

Date of Birth: November 5, 1997

Club: KCCA

Event: Senior women (10km)

Appearance: 3rd (2013, 2015, 2017)

DOREEN CHESANG

Date of Birth: October 23, 1996

Club: Arua

Event: Senior women (10km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

DORCUS AJOK

Date of Birth: July 12, 1994

Club: Prisons

Event: Mixed Relay (2km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

WINNIE NANYONDO

Date of Birth: August 23, 1993

Club: Uganda Wildlife Authority

Event: Mixed Relay (2km)

Appearance: 1st (2017)

EMILY CHEBET

Date of Birth: December 12, 1987

Club: UPDF

Event: Senior women (10km)

Appearance: 2nd (2015, 2017)

DOREEN CHEMUTAI

Date of Birth: October 23, 1996

Event: Senior women (10km)

Appearance: 2nd (2015, 2017)