Uganda: Team Uganda - Who Is Who At World X-Country

Home delight for Ugandans
The athletics fraternity here is accustomed to sending its runners to different cities around the world for different IAAF global events.
From the World Relays in Bahamas, the World Championships in London to a Diamond League Meet in Shanghai, Ugandan runners are always on the plane.
Tomorrow, Ugandan talent will mingle with global stars on home soil at the 42nd IAAF World Cross-country Championships at the Kololo Independence Grounds.
SCORE profiles the team that will represent the hosts in the battle for glory in five events; junior men's 8km, junior women's 6km, senior men and women's 10km as well as the mixed relay race.
The team is led by Timothy Toroitich who will be gearing for his fifth World X-country event after appearances in Amman 2009, Bydgoszcz 2010 and 2013, and Guiyang 2015.
THE NUMBERS
1.62: The amount in million US dollars expected to remain in the Ugandan economy after the event.
6: Kampala is the sixth African city to host this biennial event.
42: The edition of the 2017 IAAF World Cross-country Championships.
559: The total number of athletes from 59 nations expected to compete on Sunday.
900: The minimum number of guests expected to visit Kampala for nearly eight days.
TITUS KWEMOI
Date of Birth: May 8, 2000
Club: Arua
Event: Junior men (8km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
VICTOR KIPLANGAT
Date of Birth: November 10, 1999
Club: Arua
Event: Junior men (8km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
ELISHA CHEMUTAI
Date of Birth: October 10, 1999
Club: Police
Event: Junior men (8km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
KEVIN KIBET
Date of Birth: November 10, 1998
Club: Standard
Event: Junior men (8km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
MATTHEW CHEKWURUI
Date of Birth: October 10, 2001
Club: Police
Event: Junior men (8km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
JACOB KIPLIMO
Date of Birth: November 14, 2000
Club: Arua
Event: Junior men (8km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
JOSHUA CHEPTEGEI
Date of Birth: September 12, 1996
Club: Kapchorwa
Event: Senior men (10km)
Appearance: 2nd (2015, 2017)
PHILLIP KIPYEKO
Date of Birth: January 1, 1995
Club: Prisons
Event: Senior men (10km)
Appearance:
2nd (2015, 2017)
ABDALLAH MANDE
Date of Birth:
May 10, 1995
Club: Police
Event: Senior men (10km)
Appearance:
2nd (2013, 2017)
TIMOTHY TOROITICH
Date of Birth:
October 10, 1991
Club: Uganda Wildlife Authority
Event: Senior men (10km)
Appearance: 5th (2009, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017)
STEPHEN KIPROTICH
Date of Birth: February 27, 1989
Club: Prisons
Event: Senior men (10km)
Appearance: 2nd (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2017)
STEPHEN KISSA
Date of Birth: December 1, 1995
Club: Prisons
Event: Senior men (10km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
GEOFFREY RUTO
Date of Birth: September 26, 1992
Club: Prisons
Event: Mixed Relay (2km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
RONALD MUSAGALA
Date of Birth: December 16, 1992
Club: Prisons
Event: Mixed Relay (2km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
Female athletes
PERUTH CHEMUTAI
Date of Birth: July 10, 1999
Club: Police
Event: Junior women (6km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
ESTHER CHEKWEMOI
Date of Birth: May 11, 2001
Club: Police
Event: Junior women (6km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
RACHEAL Z. CHEBET
Date of Birth: November 5, 1997
Club: KCCA
Event: Senior women (10km)
Appearance: 3rd (2013, 2015, 2017)
JANAT CHEMUSTO
Date of Birth: July 5, 1998
Club: Police
Event: Junior women (6km)
Appearance: 2nd (2015, 2017)
STELLA CHESANG
Date of Birth: December 1, 1996
Club: Police
Event: Senior women (10km)
Appearance: 4th (2011- 2017)
ADHA MUNGULEYA
Date of Birth: May 25, 1999
Club: KCCA
Event: Junior women (6km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
SCALLET CHEMOS
Date of Birth: March 5, 2000
Club: Standard
Event: Junior women (6km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
MERCYLINE CHELANGAT
Date of Birth: December 17, 1997
Club: Police
Event: Senior women (10km)
Appearance: 2nd (2015, 2017)
DOREEN CHESANG
Date of Birth: October 23, 1996
Club: Arua
Event: Senior women (10km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
DORCUS AJOK
Date of Birth: July 12, 1994
Club: Prisons
Event: Mixed Relay (2km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
WINNIE NANYONDO
Date of Birth: August 23, 1993
Club: Uganda Wildlife Authority
Event: Mixed Relay (2km)
Appearance: 1st (2017)
EMILY CHEBET
Date of Birth: December 12, 1987
Club: UPDF
Event: Senior women (10km)
Appearance: 2nd (2015, 2017)
DOREEN CHEMUTAI
Date of Birth: October 23, 1996
Event: Senior women (10km)
Appearance: 2nd (2015, 2017)