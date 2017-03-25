Namibia: NGT to Host Trials for Amateur Golfers

The newly established Namibia Golf Tour (NGT) will host its first ever trials this weekend for amateur golfers who want to turn professional and become part of the club.

The NGT qualifiers will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Windhoek Country Club Golf Course.

Over 35 non-amateur and amateur golfers are set to battle it out for top honours over 54 holes, of which 36 holes will be played on Saturday and the remaining holes on Sunday.

Speaking to Nampa on Friday, NGT Golf Director of Rules, Steve Basson said the main aim of the trials is to have an elite group of golfers to participate in the various tournaments that will be hosted over the next 12 months.

He said currently, Namibia has about 14 professional players and the NTG is planning to increase that number to about 32 players, who will in future create more value for sponsors and supporters.

"Having a local tour creates opportunities for Namibian professional golfers to showcase their talent locally and internationally, thereby attracting more investments to the game, both at amateur and professional level," said Basson.

At the end of the NGT tournament this weekend, 24 players will qualify for membership cards of the NGT, with the top 12 players walking away with cash prizes. Players will get a share of the N$50 000 availed for the inaugural tournament.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with N$10 800 and the last cash prize of N$1 000 will be for the candidate who finishes in 12th position.

The top 24 players who qualify will each receive their cash prizes and cards as members of the NGT on Sunday.

Dundee Precious Metals, a major global player in the mining and downstream sectors, are partnering with the NGT as the main sponsor of this event for this year. - Nampa