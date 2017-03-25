Nigeria: Organisers to Refund Money for TV Blackout

The Nigeria Football Federation has dissociated itself from the failure of a plan to have Thursday's international friendly between the Super Eagles and Teranga Lions of Senegal in London streamed live to interested Nigerians.

This comes as organisers said they will refund money to people who paid to watch the game via live-streaming.

NFF's Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire explained that the task of having the game put up on livestream, as well as other details like TV production and stadium readiness, was entirely that of the organizers, Eurodata Sport.

"The livestreaming of the match had nothing to do with the NFF. Our clear responsibility was to present a team, by the name Super Eagles of Nigeria, while other tasks were squarely on the plate of the Match Agent.

Our Official FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport had an agreement with some firm in Nigeria to livestream the match, through receiving signals from the production team at the stadium, but a technical hitch that arose late in the day conspired to make that impossible.

"Mr. Jairo Pachon himself has explained that the hitch was brought to his notice at about 8pm on Thursday, just as the match was kicking off. There was definitely no attempt by the NFF or its Match Agent to scam anyone."

Jairo Pachon told thenff.com that the company will refund the full money paid by people who subscribed for the game but saw nothing.

"We have the highest regard for fans of Nigerian football worldwide and will never take them for granted. The company concerned will refund in full the monies paid by people who wanted to watch the match on livestream."