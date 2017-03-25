24 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Africa: Angola, Morocco Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — The strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the defense field was high on agenda of Friday audience the Angolan Defence minister João Lourenço granted to Moroccan ambassador to Angola, Saadia el Alaqui in Luanda.

The Moroccan diplomat told the press at the end of the meeting that they reviewed the advantages of reciprocal cooperation.

The ambassador reiterated her country's will and determination to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.

Still in the field of cooperation, Saadia el Alaqui said that Morocco intends to increase cooperation in the sectors of agriculture and staff training.

According to her, Morocco has scholarships available to ensure training, pledging her country's availability to work more on strengthening of cooperation programme in the field of education.

Angola/Morocco cooperation dates back to many years, focused, among others fields, education, agriculture, trade.

