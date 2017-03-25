Sudan: Darfur - Merchant Abducted, Road Robberies

El Fasher/ Nyala/Sirba — Gunmen abducted a man in southern El Fasher on Thursday night. The same day a man and three women were wounded in separate robberies in South and West Darfur.

Merchant Ibrahim Abdallah Osman was kidnapped from in front of his house in El Gadi district in southern El Fasher city, and taken to an unknown destination, a relative told Radio Dabanga.

At 9pm armed men arrived at his house in a Land Cruiser and took Ibrahim at gunpoint. His family has informed the police about the incident. Abdallah Osman is the owner of a grocery store in the grand market of El Fasher.

Robbery

A man and three women were seriously injured in two separate armed road robberies in South and West Darfur on Thursday.

The first incident involved a commercial vehicle driving from Kuru Kuru in El Salam locality to Nyala city. A witness in the area said that armed camel herders opened fire on the vehicle.

Three passengers, all women, were injured. The attackers stole their mobile phones, money and property.

In West Darfur, militiamen attacked a vehicle carrying gold miners from the Libyan-Sudanese border. Their vehicle came under fire in Regil Mur, east of Sirba, and the tires were shot.

One of the miners, Hasim Mohamed Omar, sustained injuries. The militiamen took off with the passengers' mobile phones, gold detectors and money.