South Africa: Residents Near Transnet Fire Urged to Evacuate

Residents and businesses near the burning Transnet warehouse in Rossburgh have been urged to evacuate, paramedics said on Friday.
There was a threat the fire might spread, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.
The M4, South Coast road, and the M7 in the area had been closed to traffic.
In a statement, the Ethekwini municipality said the warehouse contained large amounts of wax and plastic.
A worker at the warehouse and a firefighter were injured in the blaze and rushed to hospital.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
