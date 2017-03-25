24 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged Mastermind Behind Chief Justice Burglary Arrested

After waiting for more than two hours at the Boschkop police station, the alleged mastermind behind the Office of the Chief Justice burglary was arrested on Friday.

Acting police commissioner's spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed to News24 that Nkosinathi Msimango was arrested.

"Our team, led by the deputy provincial commissioner of crime detection in Gauteng and Major General Mary Motsepe has arrested Msimango for further investigation," she said.

Msimango arrived at the police station with his lawyer. Police said on Wednesday that he was a key suspect in their investigation.

"He has got the knowledge why those computers were taken and where they are," Mathe said at the time.

Msimango denied any involvement in the robbery.

"I am willing to work with police in the investigation, but it would be hard as I don't know anything about it," he told News24 from the police station.

Msimango said he only handed himself over on Friday because he needed to consult his lawyer first. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The Office of the Chief Justice, in Midrand, was broken into on Saturday morning. Fifteen computers containing sensitive information about South African judges were stolen.

Source: News24

South Africa

